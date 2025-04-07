Shettima Welcomes Swedish Crown Princess To State House

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday received Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the State House, Abuja, as part of her official visit to Nigeria.

The Crown Princess, who arrived at the State House at 2:13 p.m., was welcomed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, before proceeding to a closed-door meeting with the Vice President.

Victoria Désirée is in Nigeria on a three-day official visit from April 7 to 9, aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between Sweden and Nigeria.

According to the Swedish Embassy, the visit also aims to expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and development.

As part of her itinerary, the Crown Princess is expected to meet with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A key highlight of her visit is the commissioning of the Swedish Trade Office in Lagos, a move expected to deepen commercial ties between both nations.

Monday’s meeting at the Villa marked a reciprocal gesture following Vice President Shettima’s visit to the Royal Palace in Stockholm in October 2024, where he was received by the Crown Princess.

The royal visit is among a growing list of high-profile engagements between Nigeria and European monarchies.

In May 2024, Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited Nigeria at the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff to promote the Invictus Games, which Nigeria joined in 2022.

Earlier, in November 2018, Prince Charles now King Charles III and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, toured Nigeria as part of a West African diplomatic mission.

Their visit included meetings with then-President Muhammadu Buhari and traditional leaders, with a focus on peacebuilding, interfaith dialogue, environmental sustainability, and youth empowerment.

