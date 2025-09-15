Shettima: We Must Revive Nigeria’s Rail Services To Remain Africa’s Logistics Hub

…says Tinubu determined to link cities through railways, roads

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said the only way Nigeria could maintain its lead as the logistics hub of Africa was to revive and revitalise the nation’s railway services.

Accordingly, he called for strong networking, partnerships, and collaboration among stakeholders, insisting that the task of taking full advantage of the numerous opportunities in the railway sector was not one to be taken lightly.

The Vice President, who stated this in Abuja on Monday when he declared open the 2nd International Railway Conference, assured, however, that it was such a rebirth that inspired railway projects and modernisation under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, Shettima said: “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the challenge ahead of us is to lead this race as the logistics hub of Africa by reviving and revitalising our railway services.

“We must be conscious of our place as the anchor of West Africa’s economy and home to the continent’s largest population as we prepare for the adoption of modern railway infrastructure.

“This awakening inspired projects such as the Kano–Maradi railway modernisation, which opens new gateways for trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area,” he said.

Shettima drew attention to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said “is also shaped by the urgent need to reduce the burden on roads and highways across the country,” just as he decried decades of over-reliance on road transportation, leading to congestion, rapid deterioration of infrastructure, and higher accident rates.

“Railways offer safer, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly alternatives, reducing carbon emissions and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable development,” he added.

Shettima, however, did not guarantee an easy path to harnessing the potential in the railway sector, just as he demanded strong collaboration, networking and alliance among stakeholders.

“But the task of maximising the immense opportunities in the railway sector is not one we consider easy. It requires networks, partnerships, and robust collaboration with stakeholders.

“This is why our ongoing modernisation projects—Lagos to Kano, Kano to Maradi, and Port Harcourt to Maiduguri—are designed with open doors for private sector participation. We must ensure not only timely completion, but also sustainability and efficient utilisation of these projects,” he said.

The Vice President restated the firm resolve of the Tinubu administration to link all cities in Nigeria through railways and roads to enhance industrialisation.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has demonstrated, time and again, our national determination to connect our cities through roads and railways.

“Our aspiration is for a nation where industries can convey their products to the market, and where raw materials can move seamlessly from primary producers to industries without hindrance,” he said.

Declaring the 2nd International Railway Conference open, the Vice President described the confab as an invaluable platform to discuss the most practical strategies to achieve these objectives.

He implored participants “to take full advantage of this unique opportunity to engage the resource team and to collectively sharpen the outcomes of” the conference.

He applauded the Federal Ministry of Transportation for organising the conference in collaboration with De-Sadel Nigeria Limited and the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saying the “effort in reconnecting our partners in the rail industry across global jurisdictions is commendable.”

Earlier, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project embodies a bold and visionary initiative and reflects the government’s commitment to the transformation of Nigeria’s public sector.