Shettima Visits Borno Bomb Blast Survivors, Pledges Sustained Security Collaboration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured residents of Borno State and Nigerians nationwide that the Federal Government remains resolute in its duty to protect lives and property, following a bomb explosion at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

This was just as the Vice President had commiserated with some of the blast victims receiving treatment at the hospital and conveyed the sympathy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government to them.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, Shettima spoke on Friday in Maiduguri after visiting survivors of the attack who were receiving treatment at the Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Visibly moved by the condition of the victims, Shettima described the attack as senseless violence and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to end insecurity in the state and across the country.

“We are here on behalf of the President to sympathise with the victims and to reassure the good people of Borno State and indeed the entire nation, that the government remains unwavering in its commitment to secure the lives and property of our citizens,” the Vice President said.

He added: “By the grace of God, this madness will soon be brought to an end.”

The Vice President commended Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his sustained efforts in addressing security and humanitarian challenges in the state, noting that the Federal Government would continue to strengthen collaboration with the state to achieve lasting peace.

“The Governor of Borno has been working around the clock to complement the efforts of the Federal Government. I sincerely appreciate his commitment,” VP Shettima said.

“Most importantly, we are united in victory as well as in challenges. We are one nation, tied to a common destiny,” the Vice President added.

Briefing the Vice President during the visit, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital said 14 patients were admitted following the blast, with one patient dying shortly after arrival.

According to him, seven victims remain on admission, including one in critical condition at the intensive care unit, while five others have been treated and discharged.