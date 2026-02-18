New Telegraph

February 18, 2026
Shettima Urges Stakeholders To Expand Scope Of Support For MSMEs

Vice President Kashim Shettima has implored stakeholders, including financial institutions, government agencies, and the private sector, to expand their scope of support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

Emphasizing their critical role in economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction, he urged them to leverage technology to enhance the MSMEs sector, particularly for young Nigerians in the digital world.

Shettima stated this yesterday when he received the 2025-2026 MSME report during the Nigerian MSMEs stakeholders meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said: “We have our jobs cut out for us. SMEDAN is doing an awesome job, so also is ITF.

“Every stakeholder here, from NAFDAC, to CAC, NITDA, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and NIPC, is putting in their best, and we are mightily proud of all of you,” he told the stakeholders at the meeting.

