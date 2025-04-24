Shettima Urges Public-Private Synergy On Skills Devt

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for stronger collaboration between stakeholders in the public and private sectors to effectively advance Nigeria’s aspirations in skills development.

He noted that the demographic dividends available to Nigeria could only be maximized if the workforce and youth are adequately skilled in critical sectors of the economy.

These remarks were made during the 5th meeting of the National Council on Skills, chaired by the Vice President in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We know that isolated programmes, no matter how well-intentioned, cannot substitute for a unified national strategy. That is why this council’s work remains indispensable. There are challenges, but we can conquer them if we act with unity, urgency, and foresight,” Shettima stated.

The council deliberated on strategies to advance Nigeria’s skills landscape and ensure alignment with the President’s 8-point agenda.

It also commended the proposed Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme scheduled for unveiling on May 16, 2025.

The Council urged improved consultation with sister ministries and departments regarding the initiative, emphasizing the need to prioritize digital skills training, especially among youth.

It reiterated its commitment to ensuring coherence in skills development policies, effective implementation monitoring, and adapting strategies to meet emerging labour market trends.

The Council also approved the adoption of the National Skills Qualification (NSQ) certifications for skills training centres across MDAs, the 36 states of the federation, and the private sector.

It acknowledged the crucial role of the private sector in driving skills development in the country.

Present at the meeting were the Ministers of Education, Youth Development, Communications and Digital Economy, Industry, Trade and Investment, Works, and Women Affairs; representatives of state governments, heads of agencies, the organised private sector, and development partners.

