Shettima Urges Nigerians In Diaspora To Keep Faith In Nation’s Future

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to continue to believe in the country’s future, assuring them of robust engagement in the policies and programmes of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Shettima gave the assurance during a meeting with members of the Nigerian community in the United States, held on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President said that ongoing reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda were already positioning Nigeria to take its rightful place among the comity of nations.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, but I will have to come back to the US again and have a more robust engagement with you. Each one of you has value addition capabilities in your own way, and your experience is not something you can buy in the market. You have earned it.

Continue to believe in Nigeria. Nigeria is on the right track. In the fullness of time, we will occupy our rightful place in the comity of nations,” Shettima said.

He urged Nigerians abroad to remain proud of their heritage, noting that the country’s positive developmental indicators were evidence of well-thought-out government policies.

“Our foreign reserves are crossing the $40 billion mark, subnationals are raking in trillions of naira, and we are seeing unprecedented infrastructural investment across the country. We’re investing in the Nigerian youth and students as is the case with NELFUND,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, introduced some distinguished Nigerians excelling abroad to the Vice President. She highlighted the Tinubu administration’s focus on diaspora engagement, citing reforms that have made it easier to access passports, obtain non-resident Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), and invest in Nigeria.

“Under this administration, it is easier for you to get your passport. Also, the non-resident BVN is now working; you don’t need to come home to get it. A lot of investment opportunities are now open, and the economy is being transformed. Nigeria is now a good place to invest,” she said.

Several Nigerians at the meeting expressed their readiness to invest in critical sectors including mining, health, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Fintech, the creative industry, and agriculture, commending the government’s reforms and improved ease of doing business.

Notable participants included Adebimpe Daniels, an Amazon AI Engineer; Saratu Garba, a healthcare specialist; and Mr. Idoni Matthew, among others.

Meanwhile, Vice President Shettima has arrived in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of his continued diplomatic engagements with Nigerians in the diaspora and international stakeholders.