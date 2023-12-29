Shettima Urges Collective Fight Poverty, Backwardness

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to embrace each other to fight poverty, destitution and backwardness. He lamented that the North is only “united by our heritage of poverty and destitution”. Shettima gave the advice in Masaka, Nasarawa State while commissioning the 5-km Masaka-Luvu road in Karu Local Government of the state yesterday.

The VP also emphasised the need for all citizens to learn to live together in peace to enhance national security, progress and development. He said: “There can never be any meaningful development without peace. “As Martin Luther King rightly said: ‘We either learn to live together as brothers, or we perish together as fools’. It is inconsiderable for any community to be an island unto itself.

“We have to learn to embrace each other, to tolerate one another, and for us in Northern Nigeria, we are all united by our heritage of poverty and destitution. “I see no reason why we should be fighting each other instead of collectively fighting poverty, destitution and backwardness in our states.” Speaking further, Shettima applauded Nasarawa State Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, for his commitment to infrastructural development, even as he praised the state government’s collaboration with the Federal Government on key projects.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha: “This project is not just about asphalt and concrete, it’s about opening doors to new opportunities for the people of Masaka and beyond.” The Vice President highlighted the potential for economic growth the new road unlocks, as it is nestled within the Karu Local Government Area, which has a strategic significance due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Karu is a metropolis on the rise, and this road is a key step towards unlocking its full potential. It will improve access to markets, jobs, and essential services, ultimately boosting the lives of countless residents,” he stated. He commended Governor Sule for fulfilling a promise made during the commissioning of the 248 Fuller Grand Luvu Housing Unit Estate in 2022. Back then, the governor pledged to build a road network for easy access to the community, and the commissioning marked the delivery of that promise.

“This is a testament to Sule’s dedication to the peo- ple of Nasarawa. He understands that infrastructure is the backbone of development, and he’s not afraid to roll up his sleeves and get things done,” Shettima said. The Vice President assured the community that the Federal Government would continue partnering with Nasarawa State to ensure further infrastructure development in the area. “We will not rest until every Nigerian has access to the infrastructure they need to thrive,” he said, urging the community to take ownership of the new road: “This project is yours. Protect it, maintain it and use it to build a brighter future for yourselves and your children.”

On his part, the state governor expressed deep gratitude to the Vice President for his presence, highlighting the significance of the road project. He acknowledged the earlier commissioning of the 248 Housing Unit Estate in the area by the Federal Government, and the subsequent community request for improved access roads. “It was for these reasons and in consideration of the growing population that I approved the immediate construction of this 5km road,” the governor said.