Shettima Unveils Plans to Build Skilled National Workforce

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the newly constituted National Council on Skills (NCS) urging members to focus more on building a skilled workforce in Nigeria. This came as he outlined the administration’s key strategies for a skilled workforce, including harmonising skills development policies, fast-tracking the National Skills Qualification Framework, establishing funding mechanisms, and advocating for professional certification.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkeocha, the Vice President also pledged to give more support to the informal sector in the country. He said: “A skilled nation is one that has paved its road to the future,” adding that the administration was aware of the realities the nation faced and recognised the monumental tasks that lied ahead for the NCS.

Shettima also highlighted the NCS’s role as a driving force for skills development in Nigeria. He said: “Since its inception in 2019, the National Council on Skills has emerged as a pivotal force in providing policy direction for our skills ecosystem.”