Shettima Unveils FG’s Asset Restoration Drive

Vice President Kashim Shettima has launched the National Asset Restoration Programme as part of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to reviving Nigeria’s industrial and agricultural capacity through sustainable innovation and efficient asset utilization.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), aims to restore over 26,000 broken but repairable heavy-duty machines and repurpose nearly 500,000 component scraps lying idle across the country.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President flagged off the programme at the Borno State Agricultural Mechanization Farm Center in Maiduguri, emphasizing the need to cut wasteful spending and leverage local innovation for national development.

Shortly after the launch, Shettima commissioned a major power infrastructure project at Borno State University, executed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) under its Distribution Intervention Projects.

The facilities include a 1×7.5MVA, 33/11KV injection substation, 3km of 33KV line, 2.5km of 11KV line, 2.5km of low-tension line, and three 500KVA distribution transformers.

“For too long, we have been labeled a nation with a poor maintenance culture. This dysfunction spans both the public and private sectors. It’s time we said: enough is enough,” Shettima declared.

He reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to build a productive, self-reliant, and diversified economy anchored on infrastructure, innovation, and local capacity.

“This initiative responds to a cross-generational dilemma—what to do with the nation’s abandoned and poorly maintained assets. It marks a shift in our thinking about value, sustainability, and innovation,” the Vice President said.

Shettima called for a national inventory of idle but potentially valuable assets, applauding NASENI for taking the lead on what he described as a “brilliant idea to mitigate a national tragedy.”

Highlighting NASENI’s growing relevance in national development, he commended the agency’s strides in technology transfer, local engineering solutions, and adaptive innovation, especially in compressed natural gas (CNG) retrofitting, renewable energy, and agricultural mechanization.

“We cannot create lasting Nigerian solutions to Nigerian problems unless we localize global technologies. Relevant agencies must be empowered to guide us toward a more stable and prosperous future,” he stated.

The Vice President also lauded the leadership of NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, for steering the agency with “vision, urgency, and clarity of purpose.”

“The direction NASENI is heading reflects action, impact, and a clear understanding of national priorities,” he added.

Calling for public support to safeguard restored assets, Shettima reminded Nigerians that these machines and technologies belong to them. “If we restore these assets, we must protect them. They are your collective national inheritance,” he said.

Earlier, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, recalled the achievements made during Shettima’s tenure as Governor of the state. He noted that 1,000 tractors and implements were procured, alongside 1,000 units of planters; 250 units each of groundnut diggers, fertilizer broadcasters, rotovators, and bailers; and 25 units of combined harvesters—describing it as the single largest agricultural equipment acquisition in the state’s history.

