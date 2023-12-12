Shettima Unveils Blueprint For Transport Sector

Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Tuesday unveiled a vision for reforming Nigeria’s transport sector.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said the Federal Government is committed to addressing the transportation challenges following the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

The Vice President made this disclosure while speaking at the 5th National Summit of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIOTA) Shettima called for a “collaborative revolution,” with the body as the driving force for the blueprint.

Represented by Special Adviser, General Duties, to the President, Office of the Vice President, Dr Aliyu Modibbo, the VP acknowledged the crucial role CIOTA plays as the “lifeblood” and “artery” of the nation’s economic and social progress.

Shettima stressed the need for a robust and efficient transportation system that would connect every part of the country and drive socio-economic prosperity.

The Vice President noted that CIOTA’s objectives align perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated none of the government’s eight presidential priorities, from food security to job creation, can be achieved without a functional transportation system.

Speaking further, Shettima called upon CIOTA to provide valuable expertise in the form of policy recommendations, transportation infrastructure designs, and effective operational management strategies across all modes of transportation.

He recognized the technical and managerial skills of CIOTA members, expressing confidence in their ability to build a sector that drives employment, manufacturing and production within the industry.