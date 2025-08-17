Shettima To Students: Make Otu’s Remodelled Library Your Second Home

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has urged Nigerians, particularly students, researchers, and professionals in Cross River State, to cultivate a renewed passion for reading and scholarship by making the newly remodelled Cross River State Library in Calabar their “Second home.”

He described the ultramodern facility as a sanctuary of knowledge and innovation that will shape destinies, nurture ideas, and propel the state into the forefront of intellectual advancement.

Commissioning the library in Calabar, Shettima noted that the transformation of the once-dilapidated structure into a state-of-the-art knowledge centre is a clear testimony of Governor Bassey Otu’s visionary leadership and enduring investment in intellectual infrastructure.

He commended the governor for breathing new life into a public institution that had long been neglected, remarking that “this library is not just a building filled with books; it is a living monument of enlightenment and a beacon of hope for generations yet unborn.”

The Vice President, who was accompanied by a high-powered delegation of federal officials, emphasised that education and access to knowledge remain indispensable pillars of national development.

According to him, the facility represents more than shelves of books and digital resources; it embodies the dreams of a society determined to embrace innovation, creativity, and critical thinking.

He encouraged the youth to see the library as a nurturing ground where curiosity is rewarded and brilliance is cultivated, stressing that “within these walls, futures will be written and leaders will be raised.”

Governor Otu, in his brief remarks, underscored the significance of investing in knowledge infrastructure as a foundation for sustainable development. He noted that a society that neglects its libraries endangers its future, while one that builds and preserves them safeguards its intellectual heritage.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering an environment where education and knowledge thrive under the “People First” philosophy of governance.

With modern infrastructure, advanced digital resources, serene reading spaces, and a renewed sense of purpose, Gov Otu quipped: “The remodelled Cross River State Library now stands as one of the most significant symbols of the state’s intellectual renaissance.

This is not only a library but also a gathering place for ideas, a crucible for innovation, and a compass pointing the state toward a brighter, knowledge-driven future.”

In her goodwill address, Chairman of the Cross River State Library Board, Mrs. Eme-Ekanem Awatt, lauded Governor Otu for what she described as “a renaissance of the reading culture in Cross River State.”

She said the revival of the library goes beyond the physical renovation of a structure; it symbolises the rekindling of intellectual vibrancy and civic engagement within the community.

“This facility is a hub for learning, research, and community development. It democratizes knowledge by giving equal access to everyone—students, professionals, artisans, and even curious minds seeking to broaden their horizon,” she said.

Awatt further disclosed that the Board is already working with stakeholders, writers, and scholars to enrich the facility and expand its reach. Part of its upcoming initiatives, she revealed, includes the publication of landmark works such as Leading Ladies: 100 Most Influential Women in Cross River State and Who’s Who in Cross River State, in collaboration with Profiles and Biographies. These projects, she said, will not only document the achievements of the state’s finest but also inspire younger generations to aspire to greatness.