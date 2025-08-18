Shettima To Students: Make Otu’s Remodeled Library Your Second Home

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians, particularly students, researchers, and professionals in Cross River State, to cultivate a renewed passion for reading and scholarship by making the newly remodeled Cross River State Library in Calabar their “second home.”

He described the ultramodern facility as a sanctuary of knowledge and innovation that will shape destinies, nurture ideas, and propel the state into the forefront of intellectual advancement.

Commissioning the library in Calabar, Shettima noted that the transformation of the once-dilapidated structure into a state-of-theart knowledge centre is a clear testimony of Governor Bassey Otu’s visionary leadership and enduring investment in intellectual infrastructure.

He commended the governor for breathing new life into a public institution that had long been neglected, remarking that “this library is not just a building filled with books; it is a living monument of enlightenment and a beacon of hope for generations yet unborn.”

The Vice President, who was accompanied by a high-powered delegation of federal officials, emphasized that education and access to knowledge remain indispensable pillars of national development.

According to him, the facility represents more than shelves of books and digital resources; it embodies the dreams of a society determined to embrace innovation, creativity, and critical thinking. He encouraged the youth to see the library as a nurturing ground where curiosity is rewarded and brilliance is cultivated, stressing that “within these walls, futures will be written and leaders will be raised.”