Shettima To Represent Tinubu At G20 Leaders’ Summit In South Africa

Following the decision of President Bola Tinubu to stay back in Nigeria and attend to security concerns in the country, Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent him at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Tinubu had postponed his earlier scheduled trip to the country to await further briefings on the recent security incidents in Kebbi and Kwara States. President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African leader who also serves as the current President of the G20 group, had invited his Nigerian counterpart to participate in this year’s edition.