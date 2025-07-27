Shettima To Represent Nigeria At UN Food Systems Summit In Addis Ababa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will represent Nigeria at the second United Nations Food Systems Summit scheduled for July 27 to 29, 2025.

Shettima will join other global leaders at the high-level event focused on advancing the transformation of the coffee value chain. He is also expected to participate in several roundtables and strategic meetings aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s food security agenda.

The summit, which builds on the inaugural 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, seeks to review progress made so far and accelerate actions towards creating resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, the Vice President will also attend a series of side events showcasing practical examples of food systems transformation, knowledge sharing, partnership promotion, and creative, evidence-based solutions.

Among these events is a ministerial roundtable on public finance, trade, and responsible investment, as well as field visits and networking sessions.

At a recent briefing by the Task Force on the Summit, Shettima outlined three key priorities for Nigeria’s delegation: establishing Nigeria as a leading voice on African food systems reform, strengthening international partnerships aligned with national priorities, and promoting a private sector-driven model for food transformation across the continent.

The summit is jointly hosted by the United Nations and the governments of Ethiopia and Italy.

Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of summit activities.