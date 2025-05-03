Shettima To Represent Nigeria At Gabon’s Presidential Inauguration

Share

At the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima will on Saturday depart Abuja for Libreville, Gabon, to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of the country’s President-elect, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

Oligui Nguema, who served as Gabon’s interim leader since August 2023, secured a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election held on April 12.

According to the final results announced by Gabon’s Constitutional Court, Nguema garnered 58,074 votes—representing 94.85% of the total ballots cast.

He faced seven challengers, including former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who came second with 3% of the vote. The remaining candidates failed to secure more than 1% each.

Nigeria continues to support a peaceful democratic transition in Gabon and reaffirms its commitment to promoting democratic governance and regional stability in Central Africa.

Vice President Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria after the inauguration ceremony.

