Shettima to Religious Leaders: Make Tangible Efforts to Understand One Another

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged religious leaders in the country to make conscious efforts to understand one another in the interest of peace, tranquillity and progress. Shettima stressed that no one was immune to repercussions of chaos, poverty and insecurity in society if they choose to do otherwise. The Vice President pointed this out yesterday at the 38th Anniversary of the Shiekh Ibrahim Niass Alkaulakhy National Maulid. He was at the anniversary with Shiekh Muhammad Sanusi II, Sautul Faida Shiekh Dahiru Usman Bauchi (OFR), Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh Alhusaini, and Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, amongst others.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima appealed to the faithful of the major religious groups in the country to always “engage in tangible efforts to understand one another.” “More than ever, we appeal to you to remain the voices of reason in bridging the gaps between knowledge and ignorance, between reality and mischief. To honour the legacy of Rasul sincerely, we must fulfil the noble injunction of being the “best of people” by bringing maximum benefit to our people.” He added that tolerance and collaboration were important in transforming “Nigeria into a welcoming home for all, a nation of opportunities.

This mindset is crucial for fulfilling our commitment to building an inclusive and progressive society. “Regardless of one’s position at the religious or ethnic table, the undeniable reality is that none of us remains immune to the repercussions of chaos, poverty, or insecurity,” he stated. This year’s event, the 38th National Maulid anniversary, commemorated the birth of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, just as prayers are conducted for the peace and unity of Nigeria. In his address, Shettima said the event was “an invitation to renew our commitment to embody the spirit of serving humanity.

“I must reassure you that the path before us is one of propriety, and, more than that, we are comforted by the endurance and understanding of each citizen, none of which is taken for granted,” the VP added. Speaking further on the teachings of the Holy Prophet on the responsibility of leaders, the Vice President said “The intersection of faith leaders and political leaders is a sacred space where the responsibilities of service converge.”