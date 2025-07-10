Shettima To Public Officials: Document Your Stewardship

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged public officials to summon the courage to document their lives and stewardship in office, stressing the need for transparency and accountability in public service.

Shettima noted that public servants live under perpetual scrutiny, adding that “life itself is a litigation with no end and no final adjournment in the pursuit of justice.”

The Vice President made the remarks on Thursday at the public presentation of “OPL 245: The Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Oil Block”, a memoir written by former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN).

Reflecting on the controversial Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 deal, Shettima said the book serves as an access card to the next phase of hearings in the court of public opinion. He emphasized that public service must be remembered, scrutinized, and preserved as part of Nigeria’s national history.

“Each of us who has had the privilege of serving this country owes the people an account of our stewardship. Our stories are not ours alone they belong to the nation and to history,” he stated.

Shettima described the culture of secrecy in Nigeria’s public institutions as a form of silence that must be broken.

“There is silence to preserve relationships. There is silence to protect secrets too delicate to disclose. And there is silence for memories we would rather forget. But as a generation of leaders, we must summon the courage to document our journeys,” he said.

He commended Adoke’s courage in telling his story, saying the former minister’s claim of being “bloodied but unbowed” would resonate with anyone who has walked the corridors of power in Nigeria.

“There is no doubt that those named in this book will tell their own side of the story. That, indeed, is how history finds its balance. Every witness must speak. Every accused person must speak. Every participant must speak,” he said.

“Life itself is a litigation with no end. There is no final adjournment in the pursuit of justice. There is no permanent discharge in the reckoning of history. We are always being summoned not by a judge, but by conscience and by posterity.”

Shettima emphasized that public officials must see themselves as custodians of national memory, adding that the essence of storytelling lies not in perfection, but in preserving the truth for future generations.

“The courts may close. The headlines may fade. The official records may be revised. But the conscience of a nation never adjourns. In that eternal courtroom, we are all on trial not only for what we did, but for what we dared to remember, what we dared to reveal, and what we dared to pass on.

“This culture of accounting for our place in history shall remain our solemn pact until we draw our final breath. It is a duty that binds us to one another and to generations yet unborn,” he added.

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion, former President Goodluck Jonathan, commended the author for his wisdom, courage, and resilience in the face of persecution and blackmail. He described the public presentation of the book as a celebration of victory over deliberate injustice.

Represented by former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Jonathan cautioned politicians against recklessness and abuse of office, urging public officials to commit to justice, fairness, and service to humanity.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, also lauded Adoke for his commitment in documenting his stewardship as AGF. He noted that beyond contextualizing the disputed OPL 245 deal, the book explored broader issues concerning governance, institutional integrity, and justice in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.