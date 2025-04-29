Shettima To Oborevwori, Okowa: You’re Co-owners, Not Tenants In APC

Share

President Bola Tinubu has described the mass movement of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and the entire Delta chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political tsunami.

The President made the observation in Asaba, Delta State capital, at a formal ceremony organised to receive Oborevwori and other PDP stalwarts to the APC yesterday.

Represented by Vice President, Kassim Shettima, the President said that no testimony could be greater than such a political movement from one political party to another in the history of Nigeria than what happened today.

According to Tinubu, today’s movement is a political tsunami of unimaginable proportion that has never happened in the South South sub-region and in the history of Nigeria.

“A tsunami of this proportion has never happened before, for all the members of the National Assembly, the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly, the governor, his cabinet, 25 local government chairmen, 500 councillors are now members of the APC,” he said.

He said that there was no other testimony that what had happened today which has vindicated the APC from those armchair critics of the party.

Tinubu said that today was a historic day to celebrate the enduring promises of the APC and a tribute to the courage and the foresight of those that have taken a stand with the APC to build a better country for all.

He paid a special tribute to the immediate past Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for the relationship that existed between him and Gov Sheriff Oborevwori, while describing Okowa as a great leader.

According to him, the party accepts that differences are inevitable and that greatness lies in managing their differences. “Our tables have always been tables of dialogue; this is why every member no matter how great or small is welcome to air their grievances.

“Your Excellences, Oborevwori and former Gov Ifeanyi Okowa, and other great Sheriff’s men and women, we welcome you to the APC today. “You are not just in this house, you are now co-owners. According to the APC constitution, the governor of the state is the leader of the party.

