Shettima To NCP: Maximise Value From National Assets To Benefit Nigerians

By Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged members of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to maximize value from the nation’s core national assets for the benefit of Nigerians.

He specifically noted that the nation’s core national assets were critical to the economic agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Vice President who stated this yesterday during the 4th meeting of the NCP held in his office at the Presidential Villa urged members to provide constructive leadership for Nigerians, cautioning that posterity would judge them kindly if they make efforts to be fair to the citizens.

Shettima charged members of the council to play active roles in unlocking national prosperity that the President works towards every day. He said: “The work of this council has never been more important, especially given our current economic climate.

“Maximixing value from core national assets is a key tenet of the economic agenda of President Bola Tinubu, and we must, as a council, play our part in unlocking the national prosperity that Mr President works towards every day.

“The agenda today is heavily packed; the items range from very important post-privatization matters to critical sector reform issues that typify the indelible contributions the bureau and this council continue to make towards the attainment of our national aspirations.

