Shettima To Lawmakers: Make Laws Enhancing Nutrition, Food Security

The Vice President Kashim Shettima has implored lawmakers across the country to enact relevant legislations that would enhance nutrition and food security in order to ensure that every household has access to the manifold diets required for a healthy and productive life.

This, he said, was the reason why the administration of President Bola Tinubu was spearheading the Nutrition 774 Initiative as an answer to the bid to improve coordination, financing, and accountability in ensuring “that every mother and child—regardless of where they live—has access to lifesaving nutrition interventions tailored to their needs.”

Shettima spoke yesterday when he met with the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security led by Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Chike Okafor, at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking, the Vice President underscored the role of the legislature in making the Nutrition 774 initiative a success. According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkeocha, Shettima said: “For too long, our responses to malnutrition have been fragmented, donor-driven, and inconsistent.

“Nutrition 774 changes that. It is government-led, government-funded, and government-implemented because we understand that food security cannot be outsourced.

“The role of the legislature in making this initiative a success cannot be overstated. You are essential in reviewing key laws—from maternity leave policies that support improved infant nutrition to the removal of multiple taxation on food produce to curb inflation.

“But beyond policies, we need execution. We have had enough reports, enough recommendations, and enough committees. What Nigeria needs now is action.”

Explaining why the Federal Government’s interventions align with global aspirations such as the UN Agenda 2030 and the African Union Agenda 2063, Shettima pointed out that the Tinubu administration was integrating the initiative with its broader national policies.

He added that these policies include the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, the National Policy on Food and Nutrition, and the National Policy on Food Safety.

