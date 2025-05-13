Shettima To Islamic Bank: It’s Best Time To Invest In Nigeria

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized that now is the best time to invest in Nigeria, as the administration of President Bola Tinubu has addressed key disincentives that previously hindered investment in the country.

During a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), led by the Head of its Regional Hub, Mr. Hammad Hundal, Shettima highlighted the critical reforms the administration has implemented in key sectors of the economy, creating a conducive environment for investment.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima stated, “It is an exciting opportunity to invest in Nigeria. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has created the enabling environment and is still doing so by addressing most of the grey areas that previously served as disincentives. This is a great time to invest in Nigeria.”

The Vice President pointed out that the administration has made well-thought-out interventions in human capital development, nutrition, agriculture, health, education, and the promotion of digital trade, demonstrating its commitment to addressing challenges in these critical sectors.

“This administration is committed to addressing the challenges we face in key areas such as human capital development, financial inclusion, infrastructure, and nutrition. We have no option but to tackle these issues, and we will continue to act in the right direction,” he emphasized.

Shettima also commended Nigeria’s partnership with the Islamic Development Bank, noting that both entities focus primarily on the country’s national interests.

He encouraged IsDB to continue supporting key government initiatives, including the Special Agro-Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme, the i-DICE project, and efforts to develop a Halal economy in Nigeria.

“Let’s cross-pollinate ideas and design a framework for your Country Engagement Framework (CEF). I urge you to include in this framework the development of a Halal economy, promotion of digital trade, financial inclusion, and other important areas. Let’s collaborate more closely to address these challenges,” Shettima said.

He further noted that the bank’s programs in Nigeria align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and called for enhanced support in areas such as agriculture, human capital development, gender inclusion, education, health infrastructure, and nutrition.

Earlier, the IsDB’s Head, Mr. Hammad Hundal, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to scaling up its interventions in Nigeria, particularly through a comprehensive review of its Country Engagement Framework (CEF) to prioritize President Tinubu’s agenda.

Hundal outlined key areas of IsDB’s intervention in Nigeria, including economic infrastructure, private sector support, energy security, and the i-DICE programme.

The meeting culminated in the presentation of the CEF by the bank’s Country Economist, Dr. Obioma Asuzu. The CEF aims to boost recovery, reduce poverty, build resilience, and drive green economic growth, with a focus on aligning with Nigeria’s national priorities, fostering partnerships, and mobilizing resources.

