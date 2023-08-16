Shettima To IPAC: Tinubu’ll stabilise economy soon

Vice Presidency Kashim Shettima has told the leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would soon stabilise the nation’s economy. Shettima who assured of his principal’s commitment to deepening democracy in the country, gave this assurance yesterday when the IPAC led by its Chairman, Yabagi Sani paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

While urging all Nigerian to work together to nurture the nation’s young democracy, the vice-president assured that the government was taking some steps to bring succour to the people, particularly with the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Vice President told the delegation that though the country was going through some challenges at this time, he was optimistic that given the policies and decisions that have been taken by the new administration, it would be matter of time that the country would soon overcome the economic challenges.

He said the President had a lot of regards and empathy for Nigerians. He said: “In the coming months, the economy will stabilize and Nigerians will come to appreciate the policies of the Tinubu administration. “The government has a robust plan in the pipeline for addressing these economic challenges facing the country presently.