Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, Shettima, who arrived on Friday evening, was scheduled to engage foreign leaders and development partners on issues relating to the economy, security, climate change, among others.

According to his spokesman. Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima was received at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Johannesburg by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; Chargé d’Affaires, Amb. Alexander Ajayi; Consul General, Amb. Umar Bashir; Defence Adviser, Commodore Ibrahim Ari Gwaska; Chief Director, West Africa Directorate, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Nyameko Goso; and the South African Minister of Small Business Development, Ms. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, among other government officials.

The President was earlier scheduled to be in South Africa on Wednesday, November 19, following an invitation from his counterpart and current President of the G20, South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, Tinubu had to cancel his departure and delegated Shettima to represent him, as he remained in Nigeria to receive security briefings following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the attack on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

The meeting, scheduled to hold from November 22 to 23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, would feature leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, as well as representatives from the European Union, the African Union, and key financial institutions.

Themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” the two-day summit would afford participants, including Shettima, the opportunity to deliberate extensively on issues concerning the economy, financing for development and debt burden, climate change, and equitable food systems during three panel sessions.

Additionally, the Vice President was expected to hold bilateral meetings during the summit in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda and to discuss regional and international peace, security, and development.

New Telegraph reports that the Vice President would return to Nigeria at the end of the engagements.