Shettima To DMO’s Board: Nigeria Must Transform Debt Into Economic Asset

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Supervisory Board of the Debt Management Office (DMO) as part of efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen fiscal and monetary policy coordination and ensure long-term debt sustainability.

This, he said, was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Speaking during the meeting of the Board yesterday at the Presidential Villa, the Vice President, also Chairman of the Board, charged the members to come up with a more strategic approach to public debt management.

He noted that Nigeria must continue to use public debt as a vehicle for the development of critical infrastructure and tool for economic growth and poverty reduction.

He said: “With prudent management, debt can be transformed into an asset for economic growth and poverty reduction. “Our goal must be to formulate policies, regulations, and guidelines for the DMO, with a view to achieving longterm debt sustainability for our country.”

Shettima explained that this approach aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu’s administration, which prioritized fiscal discipline, economic stability, and sustainable development.

He stressed that borrowing, when applied prudently, could serve as a catalyst for economic growth rather than a financial liability.

“As you all know, public debt, if prudently applied, becomes an asset for economic growth and poverty reduction. However, recent realities in our economy call for stronger coordination between our fiscal and monetary policies,” he said.

The Vice President commended his boss for his economic reforms, acknowledging the President’s dogged efforts towards reforming the Nigerian economy.

He also praised the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and the DMO leadership for their untiring efforts in the day-to-day management of the nation’s sovereign debt portfolio.

