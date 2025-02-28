Shettima To Attend Namibia’s Founding President, Nujoma’s Burial

Share

Vice-President Kashim Shettima will on Friday depart Nigeria for Windhoek, Namibia, to represent President Bola Tinubu at a state funeral for Namibia’s founding President, Samuel Nujoma.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice President, made this known in a statement yestrerday in Abuja.

Shettima will join other leaders across Africa and beyond to pay their last respects to the late president who passed away at the age of 95.

The state funeral for the late Njuoma will begin with a memorial service scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, at the Independence Stadium and followed by the burial on Saturday, March 1, at the Heroes’ Acre.

The Vice-President will return to Nigeria at the end of the programme in Namibia.

