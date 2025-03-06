Share

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is set to celebrate its 65th anniversary with a grand gala dinner, featuring the Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, as the Special Guest of Honour.

The prestigious event will take place on April 12, 2025, at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the red carpet reception commencing at 5:00 PM.

The highlight of the evening will be the inauguration of Alhaji Sheriff Balogun as the 20th President of NACC.

Alhaji Balogun will also unveil his leadership team, while outlining strategic initiatives to strengthen bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and the United States.

As part of the evening’s programme, 40 new members will be inducted into the chamber, and the NACC multi-storey building project will be officially launched.

The gala will also honour outstanding Nigerian and American companies and distinguished individuals, including past presidents of the chamber, for their contributions to economic growth and trade relations.

The President of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Mr. Samaila Zubairu, will chair the event.

Dignitaries confirmed to attend include Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Founder and Chairman of Elizade Group, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo and Chairman of Odu’a Group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru.

Others are Founder of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola, Chairperson of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Catherine Uju Ifejika, Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and Chairman of Zinox Technologies Limited, Leo Stan Ekeh.

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will serve as the Chief Host of the occasion.

For 65 years, the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce has been at the forefront of fostering bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and the United States, serving as the premier platform for business growth, networking, and investment opportunities.

The Chair of the Planning Committee, Dr.Ikenna Nwosu, says all the guests will be treated to one of the grandest anniversary galas ever experienced in the country.

