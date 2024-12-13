Shettima To Attend Inauguration Of Nigerian-Owned Oil Facility In UAE

Share

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend an inauguration and naming of a $315 million oil production and storage facility on Saturday, December 14.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha who also noted that the vice president is expected to arrive back in Nigeria on or before December 21 2024.

According to the statement, Shettima will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of the facility, which is a fully Nigerian-owned oil and gas company, acquired by Oriental Energy Ltd.

Nkwocha said after the event in Dubai, Shettima will proceed to Saudi Arabia to perform a lesser hajj (Umrah) in the holy cities of Madinah and Makkah from December 16 to 19.

Furthermore, the Vice president is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the president of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jeddah on December 20.

The bilateral meeting, will focus on co-financing arrangements for the special agro-industrial processing zones (SAPZ phase II) and enhanced coordination of IsDB projects in Nigeria.

Nkwocha said the co-financing arrangements were aimed at boosting the nation’s agricultural and economic development.

