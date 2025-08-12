Shettima: Tinubu’s Pro-Youth Govt Focused On Promoting Peace, Unity

Vice President Kashin Shettima has said the President Bola Tinubu’s administration was focused on promoting peace and unity in the country.

He also asserted that the government has pledged unalloyed support to the newly appointed United Nations Global Advocate for Peace, Maryam Bukar Hassan, in her bid to promote unity and peace across the globe.

Shettima, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, described the appointment of Hassan, a Nigerian spoken word artist and peace advocate who is the first person to hold the role across the UN’s entire Peace and Security Pillar, as well deserved.

Speaking when she led her team on a courtesy visit to his office at the Presidential Villa, Shettima noted that Maryam, had been consistent in her peace advocacy as depicted in one of her videos that went viral: ‘Violence has no Religion’.

“That is the Nigeria of our dream, and she (Maryam) has been consistent, and one of her ardent contributions was that video that went viral: ‘Violence has no Religion’. To me, it is the crowning glory of her career. “I have watched that particular video more than a hundred times because it’s very inspiring,” the Vice President stated.