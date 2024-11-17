Shettima: Tinubu’s Policies Returning Nigeria to Growth Path

Share

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said that the nation’s economy was on the path of growth with President Bola Tinubu’s policies, regardless of the challenges confronting the country.

Shettima, who noted the improvements recorded so far in crude oil production hitting 1.8 million barrels per day, stated this yesterday during a one-day retreat for presidential aides and heads of units in his office.

Addressing participants at the retreat, Shettima said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to change the fortunes of the nation. We all want to bequeath to the younger generation a united and progressive country.

“Yes, the economy has and is experiencing challenges but we have turned the corner. As of now, we are producing 1.8 million barrels of oil per day. The economy is on an upward trajectory and I believe in the New Year, the economy will grow in leaps and bounds.”

Accordingly, the Vice President urged all aides in the presidency to synergize more and work harder in helping the President to deliver on his mandate.

“The country is greater than all of us. I urge you, let’s work as a team and as a family.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Hassan Hadejia, said the retreat was planned to enable aides synergize ideas with the view to ensuring a seamless execution of tasks assigned to the office of the Vice President.

He said the whole essence of the retreat was to enhance strategic communication in the office, streamlining project funding and partnership, improving collaboration and synergy within the office and enhancing collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies.

In the same vein, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, commended the efforts of aides in the office, especially on tasks bothering on strategic communication, stressing the need for improved collaboration across the presidency.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Dr Aliyu Moddibo Umar, implored the aides to avail the system of their “knowledge and expertise, be humble and focused on the tasks at hand,” even as he said: “We need to deliver on the difficult task ahead. The primary thing is just the work.”

