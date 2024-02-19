Shettima: Tinubu treading right path to Nigeria’s greatness

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Federal Government under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration was on the right path to returning Nigeria to greatness. According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkeocha, Shettima said with shared commitment, mutual respect and open dialogue, a brighter future would soon be at hand for Nigerians. He, however, emphasized the crucial role the media must play in achieving this goal, calling for collaboration and a shared commitment to national progress.#

Speaking at the weekend during The Sun Newspapers Awards in Lagos, Shettima, who was represented by Nkeocha stressed the crucial role of the media as “watchdogs, truth-seekers, and the voice that informs and empowers our citizens.” In his speech, the Vice President noted that the media has the power to shape narratives, foster public discourse and hold institutions accountable.