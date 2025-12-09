Shettima: Tinubu Taking Decisive Steps To Tackle Nigeria’s Security Challenges

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu has remained firm and proactive in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, adding that the administration is fully committed to supporting security institutions across the country and the African continent.

Shettima made the remark on Tuesday when he received the faculty and participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 18 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation, led by NISS Commandant Joseph Odama, was at the Villa to present the executive brief of their end-of-course report.

Commending the diversity of the 78 participants drawn from military, paramilitary, law enforcement, and key government agencies within and outside Nigeria, Shettima said Africa’s security demands collective responsibility.

He noted that President Tinubu “is working round the clock” to address the nation’s security concerns and urged all stakeholders to work together for national stability.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of the report titled “Non-state Actors in Security Management in Africa: Issues, Challenges and Prospects for Peace and Development.” According to Shettima’s spokesperson, Stanley Nkwoccha, the report recommended formally harmonising community-based security initiatives into a broader legal framework to strengthen peace and conflict resolution efforts in Nigeria and across Africa.

Earlier, Commandant Odama explained that EIMC 18, which began on February 19, 2025, was a ten-month journey of strategic learning and professional development. With the graduation of this set, the institute has now produced 1,130 senior security leaders equipped to tackle complex security and developmental challenges on the continent.

Odama also commended President Tinubu and the Vice President for their leadership, noting that the Renewed Hope Agenda was already producing tangible progress across Nigeria.