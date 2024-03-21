Shettima: Tinubu Steering Nigeria Towards Sustained Growth, Progress

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu possessed the leadership qualities to steer the nation towards sustainable growth and progress. The Vice President said this Tuesday night at the breaking of the Ramadan fast with members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Service Chiefs, and heads of government agencies.

According to a statement by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Shettima said posterity would remember Tinubu kindly as a decisive leader for his pivotal role in guiding Nigeria towards prosperity and stability. He said: “Leadership requires sacrifice, tenacity of purpose, and commitment,” adding that Tinubu exemplified these qualities.

While expressing optimism about Nigeria’s trajectory under the President’s leadership, Shettima rallied all the ministers, service chiefs, and heads of government agencies to lend their support to the President’s endeavors. He said: “We have crossed the Rubicon and the nation is on the path to sustained growth. “Some nations have gone through worse cases in the annals of their history than us.

“The President means well for the nation. He has a good heart for the nation and we have the moral imperative to support him in whatever way we can to salvage the ship of the state. “The President doesn’t subscribe to the idea of apportioning blame, the buck stops on his desk and he has not shied away from taking those decisive actions.”