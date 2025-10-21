Shettima: Tinubu Remains Committed To Girl-Child Education

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to advancing girl-child education across Nigeria.

Shettima stated this on Monday during a meeting with a PLAN International delegation led by its Director of Programme, Quality and Innovation, Helen Mfonobong Idiong, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He emphasized that among the government’s interventions, the school feeding programme remains crucial to the success of the administration’s education initiatives.

According to him, “studies have shown that well-nourished children are well-formed,” adding that the Federal Government would continue to work closely with development partners like PLAN International to strengthen efforts toward improving girl-child education.

“We will continue our engagement with PLAN International and see how the strength of government can be brought to bear on your solid advice. In President Bola Tinubu, you have an ally you can believe in and invest your trust in,” Shettima said.

The Vice President also described First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as a symbol of what a properly empowered and supported girl-child can become, recalling her active contributions in the Senate—particularly in debates concerning education and women’s development.

“I want to assure you, on behalf of President Tinubu, that this government is gender-friendly. We believe in inclusivity. We cannot disenfranchise half of our population and expect to grow as a nation,” he added.

As a highlight of the event, Shettima invited Joy Ogah, a teenage advocate, to take over his seat for a day as “One-Day Vice President.”

Seated in the Vice President’s chair, Ogah expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent millions of Nigerian girls. She lamented that about 10.5 million Nigerian children are currently out of school, with over 60 percent of them being girls.

She appealed to government and stakeholders to invest in safe and inclusive education, enforce laws protecting the rights of girls, provide free sanitary products in schools, and ensure access to clean water, sanitation, and nutrition.

“We must invest in education that is safe and inclusive for every child in Nigeria,” Ogah said.

Speaking earlier, PLAN International’s representative, Helen Idiong, noted that the organization has impacted over 11 million Nigerian children through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, and youth development.

She recalled that in 2024, PLAN International visited the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, where a girl also took over the Speaker’s seat for a day and called for the removal of VAT on sanitary pads and diapers.

On behalf of PLAN International, Idiong urged the Federal Government to continue ensuring that girls have access to quality and affordable education across the country.