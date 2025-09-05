Shettima: Tinubu Remains Committed To Economic Diversification

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday stressed the Bola Tinubu government’s commitment to economic diversification. This is as the Federal Government is considering a task team to conceptualise and operationalise good architecture to standardise the country’s architectural framework.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa, Shettima cited the President’s recent trip to Brazil, which resulted in the signing of five Memorandums of Understanding covering aviation, foreign affairs, science and technology, and agriculture. He said these were deliberate steps by the government to diversify the economy.

The VP said this when he received the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) President Adeola Adenikinju. He said: “In President Bola Tinubu, you have an ally, a friend who grew up in the same ecosystem as you, who speaks your language of business and commerce, who understands the economic terrain, and most importantly, who has the political courage.”

Shettima observed that while the world was in a knowledge-driven post-industrial age, the current government and relevant stakeholders were “in a unique position” to turn Nigeria’s potential into “demographic dividends”. He stressed that Nigeria was also in a unique position to fill global talent gaps for many reasons, including “our youthful population”.

Shettima said Nigerians have the intellectual know-how, capacity, and versatility to economically reposition the country by leveraging Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Describing the NES as one of the oldest organizations in Nigeria’s economic ecosystem, he solicited the society’s support for the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda.