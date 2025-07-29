Shettima: Tinubu Prioritizing Inclusive Governance

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to inclusive governance and responsive policymaking, underpinned by broad public engagement and empathy.

Shettima stated this on Tuesday in Kaduna during a two-day interactive session on Government-Citizens Engagement, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Dr. Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Shettima said Tinubu’s government is not governing from a distance but walking hand in hand with the people through critical national reforms.

He noted that the administration is not formulating policies in isolation or relying solely on technocratic solutions, but is rather fostering dialogue and institutionalising a listening approach.

“It is always a privilege to gather under the luminous legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello. His memory reminds us that leadership is not simply about occupying office but about shouldering the burden of service. What we nurture today is not just a government of the people but a government with the people,” Shettima said.

He cited several reform efforts where public input significantly shaped final decisions, including tax policy, access to education, and economic relief measures following the removal of fuel subsidies.

On the student loan law, originally passed as the Access to Higher Education Act, Shettima explained that the administration repealed and reenacted the law to remove income thresholds and guarantor requirements that hindered access. He affirmed the government’s belief that “no student should be disqualified for being born on the wrong side of poverty.”

Speaking on tax reforms, Shettima said the administration established a Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy Reform that consulted widely with stakeholders. He noted that when concerns arose from governors and citizens, President Tinubu welcomed the feedback and ensured that all tax bills underwent public hearings. Even unpopular levies inherited from previous governments such as the 10% single-use plastic tax and telecom tax were suspended after thorough review.

Addressing the removal of fuel subsidies, Shettima said the administration acknowledged the hardships faced by Nigerians and responded with strategic interventions. These included meetings with labour unions based on empathy rather than confrontation, rollout of palliatives, wage increases, diesel tax waivers, and the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease transportation costs.

He emphasised that reforms in other sectors have followed a similar trajectory, rooted in active citizen engagement and a willingness to revise initial policies where necessary.

“At every step, the President has demonstrated that governance is not a theatre of perfection but a process of correction. A government that listens is a government that learns and a government that learns is a government that leads,” he said.

Shettima commended the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation for keeping the legacy of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria alive, describing it as “a torch of civic dialogue that must never be extinguished.”