Shettima: Tinubu Positioning Nigeria Into Prosperous Nation

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s bold vision and pragmatic leadership will transform Nigeria into a more vibrant and prosperous country in the near future.

This projection, according to Shettima, is based on the significant investments made by the Renewed Hope administration in healthcare, education, and other critical sectors of the economy.

Shettima made these remarks when he received a delegation from Big Win Philanthropy, led by its CEO, Jamie Cooper, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said, “In a couple of years to come, I am projecting a vibrant and better Nigerian society. We are investing in healthcare and education – it is a game-changer. With education, within a generation, the son of a pauper can become a celebrated icon.”

The Vice President welcomed Big Win Philanthropy’s pledge to collaborate with the Tinubu administration, emphasizing that the government was eager to explore how the foundation’s “wealth of experience intersects with President Tinubu’s bold vision and our Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He explained that the Nutrition 774 Initiative, a grassroots-driven program designed to institutionalize nutrition at the Local government level, is a multisector initiative that will help reverse Nigeria’s negative health indicators.

“I can assure you that Africa is rising; we are embracing change all over the continent, and for Nigeria, we are open for business. We are ready for fruitful engagements with Big Win Philanthropy because you have the deep knowledge, the institutional memory, the goodwill, and the context for a partnership.

“We were at the World Economic Forum (WEF), and I told the world that I don’t believe in handouts but partnerships. We are looking for real partnerships that, together, will be a win-win for the whole world.

“Honestly, Nigeria is not a nation of scarcity; we are a nation defined by potential, blessed with abundant natural resources, but our greatest wealth lies in our people – young, dynamic, and determined. I believe in the caliber of people we have at the helm of affairs, starting with my boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is supremely competent and a highly intelligent individual,” he added.

For her part, the CEO of Big Win Philanthropy, Jamie Cooper, said that they were at the Presidential Villa to discuss collaboration with the Vice President, acknowledging his role in tackling nutrition and combating stunting while emphasizing the need for further cooperation.

“We are working with the Ministers of Education, Culture and Creative Economy, and Health, among others, to create over two million jobs in Nigeria. We are also working on malnutrition, local production of vaccines, and drugs,” Cooper said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, described the visit by the delegation as thoughtful, saying it was a mark of confidence in the direction of the country, led by President Tinubu, supported by Vice President Shettima and other members of the team.

