Shettima: Tinubu Passionate About Enhanced Healthcare Delivery

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu was passionate about enhanced healthcare delivery in the country. This came as he said the government would support the training of personnel in its teaching hospitals and other tertiary health institutions in the country to meet emerging challenges of healthcare delivery.

The Vice President gave the assurance yesterday when he received in audience at the Presidential Villa, the management of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) led by its Chief Medical Director, Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkeocha, Shettima, who commended the current management of the institution for the giant strides recorded over the years, said the current administration was committed to supporting human capacity development in hospitals across the country.