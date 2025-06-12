Shettima: Tinubu Inherits Abiola’s Democratic Legacy

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that history has chosen to return the baton in Nigeria’s democratic struggle to one of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola’s most trusted lieutenants, President Bola Tinubu, decades after the June 12 saga.

Shettima noted that while hope remained an enduring legacy of Abiola’s life, it was the unwavering belief in Abiola’s vision that continues to inspire renewed national optimism in what he described as “the great theatre of providence.”

Speaking on behalf of President Tinubu at the Public Lecture commemorating Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Anniversary, held Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Shettima hailed Abiola as a patriot who sacrificed everything for Nigeria’s democratic future.

He said Abiola’s ultimate sacrifice has become a guiding light for Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Rather than dying in vain, Abiola’s dream has become a collective covenant and an unbroken resolve to stand for what is right, defend the sanctity of choice, and honour the blood that watered the roots of our democracy,” Shettima said.

He continued:

“It is this faith in the promise of Abiola’s vision that has renewed the hope of this nation. And in the great theatre of providence, history has returned the baton to one of Abiola’s most trusted lieutenants in the struggle for democracy: His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“The ticket once denied Nigerians — the Abiola-Kingibe ticket — has found resonance and vindication in a second coming that mirrors it in both composition and conviction, in President Tinubu, a man who has kept the democratic flame alive through seasons of fire and storm. I am honoured to share in the weight of this history and the depth of this memory.”

The Vice President paid tribute to the many unsung heroes and unheard voices who made great personal sacrifices for democracy. He affirmed that the present administration is a product of that legacy and remains committed to inclusive governance.

“There is no doubt that President Tinubu has kept that covenant, extending a hand across political divides, ethnic frontiers, and generational gaps to build a Nigeria that works for everyone,” he added.

Emphasizing that democracy cannot rest on the shoulders of one individual alone, Shettima called on Nigerians to collectively build a stronghold around the nation’s democratic values — a structure he described as “an impenetrable edifice that no force of anarchy can breach, not even in imagination.”

Backing Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Shettima urged citizens to support efforts not only to restore hope but to institutionalize good governance, deepen democratic roots, and fortify Nigeria against the threat of political regression.

Earlier in his remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, paid tribute to the heroes of Nigeria’s democratic struggle. He commended their lasting legacies and contributions to the development of democratic institutions and economic transformation.

Akume urged stakeholders to recommit to the principles of democratic rule by supporting the Tinubu administration’s mission to guide Nigeria toward prosperity, peace, and security.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Samuel Egwu emphasized that the hallmark of democratic governance is commitment. He said the dividends of democracy can only be realized across all levels of government if both citizens and leaders demonstrate commitment in words and actions.

He stressed the need to consolidate the gains made in the 26 years of Nigeria’s democratic journey and continue building on them for sustainable national development.

Share