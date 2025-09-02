Shettima: Tinubu Firmly Devoted To Security, Stability In Gulf Of Guinea

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring peace, security, and stability in the Gulf of Guinea, particularly ongoing reforms within the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

Shettima emphasized Nigeria’s dedication to regional cooperation and the African Union’s 2050 Integrated Maritime Strategy while receiving the Executive Secretary of the GGC, Jose Mba Abeso, and his team during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I reaffirm Nigeria’s strong commitment to the objectives of the GGC. Nobody can undermine the role of the Commission in fostering cooperation, peace, and sustainable development in the Gulf of Guinea,” Shettima said.

“As Africa’s most populous nation and the largest economy, we have interests to protect, promote, project, and preserve in the Gulf of Guinea. Be reassured that some of the issues you have raised will receive the President’s desired attention. We want the Gulf of Guinea to function effectively,” he added.

Shettima commended the GGC leadership, assuring them of Nigeria’s “unalloyed commitment to the ideals and objectives of the Commission.”

Earlier, Abeso sought Nigeria’s support for reform programmes aimed at expanding GGC membership to all 19 coastal states of the Gulf of Guinea and improving security in the region. He also stressed the need for stakeholders to engage insurance companies to review the high premiums charged for goods movement in the area.

The GGC chief commended Nigeria’s leading role in establishing the Combined Maritime Taskforce and urged Tinubu to rally regional leaders to operationalise the force.

Present at the meeting were the Force Commander of the Combined Maritime Taskforce, Commodore M.S. Shettima; Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde from the Defence Headquarters; Ambassador Obinna Agbugba from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Adebowale Badejo of the GGC, among others.