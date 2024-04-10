Shettima: Tinubu Committed To Nigeria’s Infrastructure

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to massively boosting Nigeria’s infrastructural needs, saying the President has his eyes on the basic needs and requirements of the nation. Speaking yesterday at his residence in Maiduguri when he hosted members of the Borno Elders Forum, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders to Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast), the Vice President called for continued support for the Tinubu administration by all Nigerians, just as he said the government’s policies would be immensely beneficial to all and sundry in no distant time.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima specifically cited the power supply challenge in Maiduguri and some parts of Borno as having caught the President’s attention, thus the directive issued by him for the situation to be immediately addressed. Shettima said: “We owe it to this President to be loyal and law-abiding citizens. “He has a total grasp of the situation, challenges and, indeed, the prospects we have as a nation. “A careful look at our nation’s economy will show a gradual bouncing back on most frontiers. “This is a testament that, indeed, our investment of our votes and trust in this leader will pay off at the end of the road.”