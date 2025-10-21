Shettima: Tinubu Building Inclusive Prosperity Through Enterprise-Driven Reforms

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains unwavering in its commitment to building inclusive prosperity through enterprise-driven reforms across Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the 9th Expanded National MSME Clinic in Katsina State, Shettima emphasized that the administration is focused on empowering entrepreneurs and creating economic opportunities for Nigerians in both urban and rural areas.

“We are building a nation where every Nigerian entrepreneur — from our cities to our rural communities — has access to the tools and opportunities needed to thrive. This is the spirit of enterprise that will drive Nigeria’s renewed hope,” he declared.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President announced that President Tinubu had approved a ₦250,000 non-repayable grant for each outstanding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) exhibiting at the clinic.

He said the intervention was part of the President’s renewed drive to strengthen the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and promote inclusive growth.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved an unconditional grant of ₦250,000 for each outstanding MSME exhibiting at today’s clinic. This is a non-repayable grant and reflects the President’s commitment to removing the barriers that have historically held back our MSMEs,” Shettima stated.

The Vice President also highlighted other key interventions of the administration, including a ₦75 billion Manufacturers Fund aimed at supporting businesses in the manufacturing sector.

Delivering an address titled “Katsina: The Spirit of Enterprise,” Shettima described MSMEs as the “foundation of national foresight” and a vital pillar of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We came into office bearing the promise to ease the affairs of our nation, and our gateway to this is the assurance of support for our businesses. Our micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises stand as the foundation of this foresight, and that explains our presence here in Katsina today,” he said.

The Vice President commended Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for his leadership and innovation in enterprise development, noting that the establishment of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA) showed a firm commitment to building a thriving business ecosystem.

Shettima disclosed that under the Rural Area Programme on Investment for Development (RAPID), 23 MSMEs in rural Katsina had received ₦112 million in support to scale up their operations.

He added that the ₦5 billion Katsina State MSME Growth Fund, a joint initiative between the Federal and State Governments, had already disbursed ₦576 million to 237 beneficiaries since its launch in June 2024.

“This matching fund is designed to boost local businesses, and Katsina has shown that it understands what it means to empower entrepreneurs,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Dikko Radda said the prioritization of MSMEs in the state stemmed from an acknowledgment of their critical role in driving economic growth. He noted that enterprise development remains central to his administration’s blueprint, which has transformed over 100,000 small businesses across Katsina State.

While commending Vice President Shettima’s commitment to MSME development in Nigeria, Radda assured that the state government would continue to monitor and support participants of the 9th MSME Clinic to ensure sustainable growth and access to markets and business development opportunities.