Shettima: Tinubu Administration Committed To Deepening Democratic Principle

Vice-President, Kashim Shettimaon Wednesday said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to deepening democracy in the country.

The Vice President who spoke when he received some leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the presidential villa, in Abuja emphasised the need for all Nigerians to work together to nurture the nation’s democracy.

Shettima while underlined the importance of collaboration among all Nigerians commended the role played by IPAC in ensuring stability in the polity.

“Ours is a young nation, a young democracy and there has to be a sense of belonging, a sense of inclusivity by all component units in the federation,” he said.

“The beauty of democracy is that it is about inclusivity, it is about give and take, and as such the Tinubu administration is strongly committed to deepening our democratic values.”

“IPAC deserves some commendation; we value you. IPAC keeps our democracy going,” he said.

“Honestly, I will strive to nurture and strengthen this relationship with the full confidence and backing of my principal.”

Shettima, who noted that the country is going through some challenges at the moment, said he is optimistic that things will change, given the policies and decisions that have been taken by the new administration.

He said the country will soon overcome economic challenges, especially those related to the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the president has a lot of regard and empathy for Nigerians, adding that in the coming months, the economy would stabilise and Nigerians would come to appreciate the policies of the Tinubu administration.

He claimed that the administration had a solid strategy in place to deal with the nation’s economic problems.

Yabaji Sani, national chairman of IPAC, had previously welcomed the Tinubu administration on its inauguration and emphasised IPAC’s willingness to support the new administration.

IPAC, according to Sani, is in favour of national harmony, inclusivity, and conversation and said that opposition parties must help the nation advance.