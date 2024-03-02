Shettima: Tinubu a Sanctuary for Victims Of Political Witch Hunt

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described President Bola Tinubu as a veritable sanctuary for victims of political witch hunt in the country. According to a release by his spokesman, Mr. Stanley Nkeocha, Shettima said this yesterday while receiving the board members of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Board (NCPC) at the Presidential Villa.

While reminding his guests of the importance of religious commitment in addressing the challenges facing the nation, Shettima acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s positive impact on the nation, attributing the President’s success to divine blessings and purity of his heart. “The road that led us to the Tinubu Presidency did not happen by chance.

This is a man whose trajectory is characterised by making sacrifices for the good of the nation,” he was quoted to have said. Highlighting the president’s role as a sanctuary for victims of political persecution, Shettima said the need for leaders to invest in building bridges could never be wished away, noting Tinubu’s contributions in providing an alternative platform for the Nigerian political system.