Shettima tasks political officeholders on unity, selfless service

Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged political leaders in the country to prioritise national interest and unity ahead of selfish sectional and personal considerations. According to a release by a director in the Office of the Vice President, Olushola Abiola, Shettima gave the charge on Friday at a reception organised for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen George Akume, in Abuja.

Shettima who paid glowing tributes to the SGF described him as “a man of honour, a beacon of unity, loyalty and integrity in our nation.” He said: “Let’s not only celebrate his appointment but also learn from his life. Akume’s political longevity is not by an accident. It is the result of his unwavering panNigerian principle, reflecting his wisdom and vision of a peaceful, stable, and safe Nigeria.” The Vice President emphasised the virtues that have endeared the SGF to so many across political and ethnic lines, explaining that “we are not here to celebrate an individual; we are here to praise the potency of an idea; to raise a toast to a shining beacon of unity and integrity in our great nation.” Speaking further on the SGF’s political journey, Shettima said: “On the path that has led our honoree to this strategic position, we find woven the threads of unshaken belief in the ideals of a united Nigeria. It is this belief that has been the driving force behind his every endeavour.

“The conviction that our strength lies in our unity and diversity, that together we are stronger than the sum of our parts, has guided his steps and fuelled his determination.” The Vice President noted that Akume is the ally you can count on with your eyes closed, and that’s the highest compliment you can receive in politics. His journey to this height exemplifies his fidelity to the pact he has signed. It’s what you do when you have agreed to uphold the values that our great nation holds dear. It’s what you do when you subscribe to the principles of justice, fairness, and equality.” The Vice President underscored the significance of character for aspiring political office-holders, noting: “There are offices for which no amount of academic and professional qualifications is sufficient to earn you.

Our honoree here today occupies one such offices, an office that makes you understand why our learning institutions emphasise ‘character’ when issuing degree certificates to their graduating students.” Dignitaries at the event were: Former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker of House of Reps Benjamin Kalu; Senate Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi; Governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; Hyacinth Alia of Benue State; Mohammed Bago of Niger State; Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Ademola Adeleke of Osun State; AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State; former Governors Simon Lalong and Rochas Okorocha; North-Central elders; traditional and religious leaders and ministers-designate, among others.