Shettima Tasks NCP Board on Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’

Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged new members of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to station themselves on the frontline of actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration. The Council members, according to him, must do this by championing great reforms through disruptive minds and ideas, even as he noted that every great reform commences with a disruptive thinker, which he said the President symbolises.

The Vice President who stated this yesterday while inaugurating the newly constituted NCP at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Tinubu’s choice of the council’s membership was a reminder of what it could achieve with fresh ideas. Noting that membership of the council was as crucial as its mission, Shettima, who is also the chairman of the council, observed that the diverse talents and great depth of experience of persons approved as members by Tinubu spoke volume of their ability to deliver.

“Membership in this distinguished council symbolises more than mere participation; it signifies a steadfast commitment and a resolute belief in our shared vision for a Nigeria brimming with opportunities, growth, and empowerment. It represents our collective pledge to propel the economy forward, build robust infrastructure, forge pathways to employment, and nurture an environment where productivity flourishes.

“By his approval, Mr. President has entrusted us with the strategic national assignment of piloting the nation’s economic sector reform, privatization, commercialization, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program for the next four years. “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, today’s inauguration invites us to take a front seat in the effort to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda of this government. Every great reform starts with a disruptive thinker, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands as a testament to this fact, reminding us of what we can achieve by infusing fresh ideas into this Council.”