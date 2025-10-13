Shettima, Sultan Advocate Support Policies For Girl Child Inclusion

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’adu Abubakar; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu were among other dignitaries who advocated for policies that enhance the inclusion of the girl child across various sectors.

This was the resolution at the 6th edition of The Osasu Show (TOS) symposium with the title “Girls Today Leaders Tomorrow: advancing women representation through policy, held at the national assembly library, Abuja.

The Nigerian leaders spoke on the creation of a sound environment where girls can thrive and reach their full potential, irrespective of the socio-economic challenges that they may be facing.

According to them, addressing challenges such as education, healthcare and economic empowerment for girls is important for the holistic development of the nation.

READ ALSO

The focal points of their conversations was to prioritise the allocation of reserve seats for women in both national and state assemblies.

This move is poised to ensure that women’s voices are well represented in the process of decision making that shape the future of the country.

Giving a keynote address at the event, the vice president, who was represented by his technical adviser on women, youth engagement, and Hauwa Liman, buttress that the administration recognition’s of the crucial role of women in nation-building, explaining the importance of more female representation in parlaiment as a crucial steps towards building a strong and viable nation.

He encouraged Nigerians to embrace their history and culture as a source of strength and reiterated his support for initiatives that positively impact women.

“Together, we can strive toward our goals through the National Assembly. Let’s focus on the education of our girls at the highest level and support one another from the president to local leaders and all citizens,” he stated.

Kalu highlighted important statistics from UNICEF stating that approximately 189 million girls are householders, emphasising that the girl child embodies possibility rather than mere vulnerability.

The convener of the TOS Symposium, Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche, articulated the pressing need to bridge the gap between elected officials and their constituents while amplifying the voices of vulnerable populations.

She highlighted the concerning underrepresentation of women in parliament, where Nigeria ranks 184th worldwide and last in Africa.

Osasu stated: “We are here to advocate for the proposal to reserve seats for women in parliament. This initiative is about closing the democracy gap, ensuring justice and representation, and unlocking the nation’s full potential by bringing women into decision-making roles.

“When women are at the table, nations benefit, and when girls are empowered, societies thrive,” she remarked.