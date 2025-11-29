Shettima Seeks Deeper Executive-Legislature Ties, Alignment Of Purpose In Nation-Building

…Assures Tinubu won’t ever take lawmakers for granted

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has sought deeper collaboration between the executive and legislature, saying the two arms of government must work towards aligning their purpose and unshakable resolve to build a Nigeria that works for all the citizens.

This, he noted, explained why the relationship between the two arms of government under the administration of President Bola Tinubu had “been a harmony rooted in leadership, foresight, and collective resolve.”

The Vice President stated this in Abuja on Friday during a dinner with members of the National Assembly organised by the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

He said under the Tinubu administration, the nation is currently enjoying the best working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government since the return of democracy in 1999.

Shettima, however, called for a deeper collaboration between the two arms of government, stating that “the true essence of democracy manifests not only in respecting the Legislature, but in appreciating the indispensable role each arm plays in the architecture of governance.

“It shines most brightly where there is alignment of purpose, where the Executive and Legislature, despite their distinct constitutional mandates, are united by an unshakable resolve to build a nation that works for all,” he added.

On the need to deepen cooperation between the two arms of government, Shettima said it was obvious that “the entire architecture of the Presidency today is anchored by proud alumni of the National Assembly,”

He pointed out that President Tinubu, the First Lady, Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and himself are alumni of the federal legislature, saying they are all flying the alumni flag as former members of the National Assembly at the executive arm of government “without apology and without hesitation.

“Democracy does not flourish in the chaos of discord. It thrives where there is understanding. It survives where there is familiarity with what each arm is designed to achieve. It blossoms where each recognises the intersection between power and responsibility—between authority and accountability,” he maintained.

The Vice President noted that because the wife of the President deeply understood this, “she has demonstrated not only that she is a proud alumna of the National Assembly, but that she remains committed to protecting your interests, nurturing your dignity, and uplifting your institutional relevance.

“This occasion, in every sense, reaffirms that commitment. You are not taken for granted. You have never been taken for granted. And you will never be taken for granted,” he observed.

On the sense of purpose required from the two arms of government to thrive in governance, which he said was the foundation of their partnership, Shettima said it was anchored in Tinubu’s “understanding that no government can move forward without the National Assembly, and this belief is shared by all of us privileged to serve around him.”

He continued: “The audacious reforms this administration has undertaken, from stabilising the macroeconomic architecture to repositioning Nigeria for global competitiveness, owe their success to your cooperation and patriotism.

“You have placed the nation above personal interest. You have resisted the temptation of populist shortcuts.

“You have embraced the difficult path of restructuring an economy weighed down by decades of deferred choices. And today, the early signs of macroeconomic recovery are already trickling down—gradually, steadily.

“This has rekindled the confidence that Nigeria is on course to becoming a prime destination for investors.”