Shettima, Sanwo-Olu, Others To Attend NACC 20th Presidential Inauguration Gala In Lagos

Share

Lagos is set to host a major gathering of political and business leaders as the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) celebrates its 65th anniversary and the inauguration of its 20th President, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

According to a press statement issued by the Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the NACC 65th Anniversary Celebration Committee, Victor Ojelabi, the high-profile event will take place at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “The Power of Cooperation: 65 Years of Optimizing Nigerian-American Economic Relations,” the landmark gala will reflect on the Chamber’s role in promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between Nigeria and the United States.

The celebration will also feature the unveiling of the proposed NACC multi-storey headquarters building and the induction of fifty-two new members into the Chamber.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will serve as the chief host of the day and will also be honoured alongside other notable personalities, including Rt. Hon.. Tajudeen Abbas, Senator Barau Jibrin, Governor Uba Sani, Governor Dauda Lawal, Governor Umo Eno, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Hon.. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and Dr. John Momoh, among others.

Distinguished individuals and brands will be recognised for their contributions to the Nigerian-American business community. Among the awardees are His Excellency Americo D’Oliveira Dos Ramos, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Aare Afe Babalola, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, Prince Arthur Eze, and Chief Pius Akinyelure.

The Chamber will also honour, posthumously, the late Ambassador Walter Carrington, former United States Ambassador to Nigeria; the late Mr. Richard Kramer, founder and CEO of African Capital Alliance Limited; and the late Mr. Sylvester Turner, the 62nd Mayor of Houston, Texas.

The event’s special guest of honour is His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with His Royal Highness Malam Dr. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau, as the royal father of the day. The occasion will be shared by Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President of the Africa Finance Corporation.

Also to be recognised are outstanding Nigerian and American companies, alongside former presidents of the Chamber, whose work has advanced economic growth and bilateral trade relations.

Corporate supporters of the gala include Mainstream Energy Solutions, Zenith Carex, FastCredit, The Coca-Cola Company, Flour Mills Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC, PWC, Turkish Airline, Lagos Continental Hotel, Eight Medical, Fortune Global and Zenith Bank.

Media partners include Channels TV, BusinessDay, Studio24, TheCable, Naija Times, Lagos Post, and Freelanews.

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce has, for over six decades, served as a premier platform for business development, networking, and strategic trade cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

The 20th presidential inauguration gala will serve as both a celebration of legacy and a launchpad for a new era of visionary leadership and economic collaboration.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

