Shettima Roots For Tech-Driven Strategy To Combat Terrorism, Others

…says African youths germane to AI-driven agriculture, health, finance sectors

Vice President Kashim Shettima has directed the deployment of technology to combat terrorism, cybercrime, and border security challenges facing Nigeria and the entire African continent.

According to him, while Africa and Nigeria were navigating some of the most troubling times in areas such as security and economy, the challenges required innovative solutions.

Speaking on Monday during a courtesy visit by members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17 from the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Shettima acknowledged the current security and economic challenges in Nigeria.

“Africa and Nigeria are currently navigating some of the most troubling times, especially in the security and economic arenas. The challenges we face require innovative solutions, and AI presents a vista of opportunities to address issues in agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion, and security,” he said.

Referencing Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous words, Shettima urged resilience, saying, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

He highlighted the successful implementation of security measures by the Governor of Enugu State, stating: “He has effectively curbed the excesses of those exploiting our security vacuum to cause havoc. This is a testament to what can be achieved with the right strategies.”

The Vice President also spotlighted Nigeria’s youthful population, with an average age of 16.9 years, as a significant asset.

Specifically, he noted that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) present significant opportunities to improve sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion, and security.

“Africa is the youngest continent, and our tech-savvy youth are essential in bridging the skill gaps needed to tackle these challenges. Where there is a will, there is always a way,” he affirmed.

Shettima also pointed to successful Nigerian unicorns such as Moniepoint, Interswitch, Flutterwave, and OPay, saying, “Despite our infrastructural deficits, these companies demonstrate that with innovation and determination, we can achieve remarkable success.”

He challenged leaders and participants to remain optimistic and proactive, just as he said, “Let the challenges we face inspire us to put in our best efforts. Our youth hold the key to AI-driven progress in agriculture, health, and finance. Together, we can overcome the obstacles and build a prosperous future for Nigeria and Africa.”

Addressing the dual nature of AI, Shettima said, “AI can help us combat emerging threats like terrorism and cybercrime, while also enhancing border security. By leveraging technology, we can replicate African success stories and apply them domestically.”

Earlier, Commandant Joseph Obule Odama of NISS lauded the success of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17, which commenced in February 2024 with 91 participants from Nigeria’s military, paramilitary, federal and state ministries, and five African countries, including Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Rwanda, and The Gambia.

“The theme of this year’s course, “Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Economies in Africa: Challenges and Prospects”, has fostered rigorous academic discussion, strategic thinking, and innovative problem-solving,” Odama said.

“Since its inception, NISS has graduated 961 participants, significantly enhancing national security strategies and international cooperation,” he explained.

