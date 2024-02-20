Shettima Reveals 45 Trucks Of Maize Moving Out Of Nigeria Intercepted

Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed that 45 trucks carrying maize to neighbouring nations have been intercepted.

Shettima disclosed this while speaking at a public wealth management conference in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, he said, “Just three nights ago, 45 trucks of maize were caught being transported to neighbouring countries. Just in that Ilela axis, there are 32 illegal smuggling routes.”

He added that the price of maize, the main crop being transported, dropped by N10,000 following the interception, from N60,000 to N50,000.

The vice president urged Nigerians to unite as a single organism, despite claiming that some individuals are determined to overthrow the administration.

It would be recalled that various initiatives are being implemented by the federal government to guarantee food security throughout the nation.